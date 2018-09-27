The NHL has suspended Robert Bortuzzo of the St. Louis Blues for the remainder of the preseason and one regular-season game after he elbowed Washington's Michal Kempny during the teams' game Tuesday night.

Bortuzzo had a hearing with the NHL player safety board earlier Thursday.

Kempny was skating deep into the Blues' zone late in the third period when, just after he passed the puck, Bortuzzo extended his arm and elbowed Kempny in the head and into the glass.

The Blues have two preseason games left before hosting Winnipeg in their regular-season opener next Thursday.