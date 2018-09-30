Los Angeles Kings right winger Dustin Brown broke his finger in the team's last preseason game Saturday night and is out indefinitely.

He suffered the injury when he was hit by a shot on the power play from center Anze Kopitar in a 3-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Dustin Brown, out indefinitely with a broken finger, has missed only 18 regular-season games for the Kings in 13 seasons. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Brown, 33, was the Kings' second-leading scorer last season with a career-high 61 points. He skates on the top line with Kopitar and Alex Iafallo.

He has been an iron man for the Kings, missing only 18 regular-season games since he became a starter in the 2005-06 season. He has played his entire career with the team.

The Kings' regular season opens Friday with a home game against the San Jose Sharks.