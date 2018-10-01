Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player safety.

Wilson was ejected from Sunday's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues for an illegal check to the head on Oskar Sundqvist. After the hit, Sundqvist laid motionless on the ice and had to be helped off it.

Editor's Picks 2018-19 NHL season preview: Predictions, rankings and more Get ready for the upcoming hockey season with team-by-team previews, bold predictions, position rankings, prospect reports and fantasy nuggets.

The in-person hearing means the NHL can suspend Wilson for six or more games. The time and date of the hearing -- and whether Wilson will elect to have it in-person -- have yet to be determined.

Wilson, who plays on Washington's top line alongside Alex Ovechkin, was suspended on three occasions last season. That includes a three-game suspension in the second round of the playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins for an illegal hit on Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese. On the play, Aston-Reese was concussed and also suffered a broken jaw.

Last season, Wilson was also suspended for two preseason games for a hit to Blues forward Robert Thomas and four regular-season games for a check to Blues defenseman Sammy Blais.

Wilson's status as a repeat offender likely will factor into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision. Injuries to the player on the wrong end of the hit are also considered when determining supplemental discipline.

Wilson signed a six-year, $31 million extension this offseason to remain with the defending Stanley Cup champions. Washington will raise its Stanley Cup banner on Wednesday when it hosts the Boston Bruins in the regular-season opener.