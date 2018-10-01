The Montreal Canadiens named defenseman Shea Weber as their new captain on Monday.

Weber is the 30th captain in franchise history. He succeeds American-born winger Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer. Pacioretty had been Montreal's captain since 2015. Weber's captaincy was decided by management; Pacioretty's title came via a player vote.

Weber, 33, arrived in Montreal in June 2016 via a trade with the Nashville Predators that sent star defenseman P.K. Subban to Nashville.

Weber played only 26 games for Montreal last season, with six goals and 10 assists. Weber will not start the season with the team after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee in July. At the time of the surgery, the team announced Weber would be sidelined five to six months which would peg a December return date at the earliest.

Since making his debut in the NHL in 2005-06 with the Predators, Weber has recorded 189 goals in 867 games, including three 20-plus goal seasons. Weber was named captain of the Predators in 2010 and served that role until his trade to the Canadiens. Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher will serve as Montreal's alternate captains this season. Montreal finished last season with a 29-40-13 record, which ranked 28th in the NHL.