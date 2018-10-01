After missing the end of the Boston Bruins' playoff loss to the Lightning last season with an ankle injury, defenseman Torey Krug is out again with another ankle problem.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney said that the 27-year-old was injured during a preseason game against the Flyers on Sept. 29. His foot will be placed in a boot and evaluated again in three weeks.

Sweeney said that this injury is unrelated to the fracture that ended Krug's season last year.

Krug set career highs last season with 14 goals, 45 assists and 59 points.