          Radim Vrbata retires after multiple 20-goal seasons

          2:34 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Radim Vrbata, who played 16 seasons in the NHL for seven teams, announced his retirement.

          The 37-year-old from the Czech Republic scored more than 20 or more goals in a season six times, including a career-high 35 for Phoenix in 2011-12. He scored 31 for the Canucks in 2014-15 and made his only All-Star appearance that season.

          "I want to thank the fans and all seven organizations that I played for -- Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers -- and all the management and coaches who took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity to play in the NHL for 16 years," Vrbata said in a statement. "I consider myself to be extremely fortunate to have played over 1000 NHL games and I am very grateful to have been part of the NHL for so long."

