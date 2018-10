Montreal Canadiens forward Jacob de la Rose hasn't been cleared to travel due to a "cardiac episode," the team announced Tuesday.

Montreal opens the regular season Wednesday at Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

The team says De la Rose is having an "ongoing evaluation."

No other details were provided by the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old has played his entire four-year career with the Canadiens, compiling eight goals and 11 assists in 119 games.