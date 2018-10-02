        <
        >

          Canes claim Curtis McElhinney off waivers from Leafs

          1:49 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Carolina Hurricanes claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday with goaltender Scott Darling expected to be out a couple weeks.

          "Curtis is a proven NHL goaltender," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "Scott Darling is dealing with an injury and we see this as an opportunity to solidify our depth at the position."

          Darling, who was 13-21-7 in 43 games (40 starts) for the Hurricanes last season, left Sunday's preseason game against the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters on Tuesday that an MRI didn't reveal a major injury but that Darling will likely be out "a couple weeks, for sure.

          "He looked good. I hate it for him. It's a setback no doubt, but that's why we got Petr (Mrazek)," Brind'Amour told reporters, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

          McElhinney, 35, was 11-5-1 in 18 games (15 starts) for the Maple Leafs last season.

          The Hurricanes signed Mrazek in free agency. He played for the Philadelphia Flyers last season and went 6-6-3 in 17 games (15 starts).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices