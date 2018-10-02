The Carolina Hurricanes claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday with goaltender Scott Darling expected to be out a couple weeks.

"Curtis is a proven NHL goaltender," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "Scott Darling is dealing with an injury and we see this as an opportunity to solidify our depth at the position."

Darling, who was 13-21-7 in 43 games (40 starts) for the Hurricanes last season, left Sunday's preseason game against the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters on Tuesday that an MRI didn't reveal a major injury but that Darling will likely be out "a couple weeks, for sure.

"He looked good. I hate it for him. It's a setback no doubt, but that's why we got Petr (Mrazek)," Brind'Amour told reporters, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

McElhinney, 35, was 11-5-1 in 18 games (15 starts) for the Maple Leafs last season.

The Hurricanes signed Mrazek in free agency. He played for the Philadelphia Flyers last season and went 6-6-3 in 17 games (15 starts).