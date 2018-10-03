        <
        >

          NHL experts' predictions: Division winners, Stanley Cup, awards

          play
          Alex Ovechkin's non-stop celebration with the Stanley Cup (1:05)

          Relive Alex Ovechkin's summer with the Stanley Cup as he celebrates the franchise's first title in Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Moscow. (1:05)

          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Our NHL writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for the 2018-19 season, including division winners, Stanley Cup Final matchup, Cup winner and preseason picks for the major awards.

          ESPN experts panel: Sean Allen, NHL fantasy columnist; Ben Arledge, associate editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN the Magazine; Aimee Crawford, senior editor, ESPN the Magazine; Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Vince Masi, Sports and Information research specialist; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Barry Melrose, NHL analyst; Chris Peters, hockey prospects columnist; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices