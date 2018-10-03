NHL experts' predictions: Division winners, Stanley Cup, awards

Our NHL writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for the 2018-19 season, including division winners, Stanley Cup Final matchup, Cup winner and preseason picks for the major awards.
ESPN experts panel: Sean Allen, NHL fantasy columnist; Ben Arledge, associate editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN the Magazine; Aimee Crawford, senior editor, ESPN the Magazine; Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Vince Masi, Sports and Information research specialist; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Barry Melrose, NHL analyst; Chris Peters, hockey prospects columnist; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.