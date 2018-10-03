Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was suspended 20 games for an illegal hit to the head check on St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist, the NHL Dept. of Player Safety announced after an in-person hearing on Wednesday.

Wilson is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $1,260,162.60 in salary.

Washington's Tom Wilson suspended twenty games for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist. https://t.co/ojQ4yN6oFN — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 3, 2018

It's the fourth suspension for Wilson since last September -- a span of 105 games -- including a three-game ban in the 2018 postseason en route to winning the Stanley Cup with the Capitals. The 20-game ban is the longest for the NHL since the 41-game ban for San Jose Sharks forward Raffi Torres on Oct. 3, 2015, for a hit to the head of Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg. Like Wilson, Torres had been a repeat offender, but his suspensions were nowhere near this frequent.

"There's no formula for someone that's been suspended this often. We've never had player in the modern era that's been suspended this much, this frequently. Sixteen games ago, he hit another guy in the head," a Department of Player Safety official told ESPN.

According to the NHL and NHLPA agreement in the Collective Bargaining Agreement: "Players that repeatedly violate league rules will be more severely punished for each new violation."

On Sunday in a preseason game, Wilson made significant contact with Sundqvist's head after the Blues forward shot the puck at the Capitals goal. He was eligible to be hit in that spot on the ice, but Wilson targeted his head rather than make a full body check. According to the Dept. of Player Safety, contact with the head was avoidable on this play, and that "this hit was entirely in Wilson's control."

According to sources, Wilson and Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan questioned whether the contact was primarily with the head and whether Sundqvist had put himself in a vulnerable position.

"This isn't outside our standards. This isn't us trying to get Tom Wilson. This is an illegal check to the head," said a Dept. of Player Safety official.

Wilson has been suspended three times since Sept. 22, 2017. He was banned for two preseason games for interference on Robert Thomas of the Blues, leaping into a hit near the St. Louis bench. On Oct. 1, 2017, he was given a four-game suspension in the regular season for boarding Samuel Blais of the Anaheim Ducks. Then came the most infamous Wilson suspension: Three playoff games for breaking the jaw of Zach Aston-Reese of the Pittsburgh Penguins, a hit that occurred in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Department of Player Safety told ESPN during the Penguins series that the combination of an "extreme injury" and an "extreme history" were the factors in deciding on three playoff games for Wilson. At the time, defenseman Brooks Orpik said that Wilson's reputation played into that ban.

"That comes with the territory. If he's involved, it's going to get more attention than other guys," said Orpik. "But for Tommy to be effective, he has to play the same way he plays. I don't think he can approach games differently. He does a lot of good things for us, and at times maybe he straddles that line a bit. Some people aren't happy with it, but like I said, he does a lot of good things for our team."

Wilson can appeal to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman; since the suspension is over six games, Wilson is also eligible to appeal right to a neutral arbitrator.

The suspension was announced hours before the Capitals raise their Stanley Cup banner and then open the regular season against the Bruins.