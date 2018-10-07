        <
          Kings' Jonathan Quick sustains lower-body injury in practice

          1:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick will not start against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night because of a lower-body injury.

          Quick sustained the injury in practice Saturday and is day to day.

          Jack Campbell will start against Detroit. Campbell went 2-0-2 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in four starts for Los Angeles last season.

          Quick, the 2012 Conn Smythe winner during the Kings' first Stanley Cup-winning season and two-time Jennings Trophy winner for fewest goals allowed during the regular season, saved 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose in the season opener on Thursday.

          Quick has won at least 33 games in six of 12 seasons in the NHL.

