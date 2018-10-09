Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray is sidelined with a concussion, the team said Tuesday, marking at least the third concussion the netminder has had in his four-year career.

"The injury happened in practice yesterday," coach Mike Sullivan said. "There is currently no timetable on his return."

Murray had also been run over by Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher in the first period Saturday, with the goalie shaking his head while getting up.

Murray, 24, has been plagued by injuries during his career, including a concussion last season. Murray, who has two Stanley Cups on his résumé, was limited to 49 games in each of the past two seasons.

In two games this season, Murray has given up 11 goals on 65 shots for a 5.47 goals-against average and .831 save percentage.