Ilya Kovalchuk scores his first NHL goal since April 25, 2013 after playing in Russia the past several seasons. (0:21)

It was a long wait --- almost three-and-a-half years -- but Ilya Kovalchuk finally notched career NHL goal No. 418.

Kovachuk, playing in his third game as a Los Angeles King, redirected a nice centering pass from defenseman Drew Doughty on Tuesday night for a 1-0 first-period lead over the Winnipeg Jets.

For Kovalchuk, who signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Kings after playing the past five seasons back home in Russia, it's his first NHL goal since April 25, 2015.

Kovalchuk, 35, played the bulk of his earlier NHL career with the Atlanta Thrashers, a franchise that then moved to Winnipeg as the second incarnation of the Jets.

Thus, his return goal was scored against the franchise for whom he remains the career scoring leader with 328 goals. That total includes the only two 50-goal seasons in Thrashers-Jets history.