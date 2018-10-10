        <
          Red Wings-Bruins moved up to 3 p.m. ET start time Saturday

          7:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins have moved up the start time of Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings to 3 p.m. ET to avoid a conflict with the Red Sox playoff game.

          The hockey game had been a 7 p.m. start. Game 1 of the AL Championship Series between the Red Sox and Houston Astros is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m.

          Sunday poses another challenge for Boston fans: Game 2 of the best-of-seven baseball series is 7:09 p.m. and the New England Patriots will play the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. in Foxborough.

