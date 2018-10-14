Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz will be re-evaluated in Pittsburgh after leaving Saturday night's 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal with what appeared to be a serious lower-leg injury.

Schultz left in the first period when his leg folded awkwardly as he fell to the ice after taking a hit by Tomas Plekanec, who was making his 999th career start.

The 28-year-old defenseman had to be helped off the ice by athletic trainers and did not return.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan did not have an update on Schultz's injury after the game, only saying Schultz will undergo more tests back in Pittsburgh.