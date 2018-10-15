Vancouver Canucks rookie sensation Elias Pettersson will reportedly be out seven to 10 days with a concussion after being smashed to the ice by Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson on Saturday.

TSN reported that Pettersson, 19, went on the Canucks' road trip to Pittsburgh and Winnipeg but won't play and could miss more than seven to 10 days if symptoms persist.

Here is a slow motion of the Matheson/Pettersson hit as it will be the most talked about clip of the game. pic.twitter.com/5HTGEVVpED — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) October 14, 2018

Matheson, who was not given a penalty on the play, is scheduled to have a phone hearing with the league over possible discipline. Matheson hit Pettersson into the boards and then slammed him to the ice. Canucks coach Travis Green called the hit a "dirty play."

Pettersson has been a pleasant surprise for Vancouver so far with five goals and three assists in five games.

TSN also reported that Canucks forward Jay Beagle has a fractured forearm and is sidelined four to six weeks. He has one assist in five games.