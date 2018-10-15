After initially saying that center Paul Stastny would be out at least three games, the Vegas Golden Knights are now saying he could miss two months with a lower-body injury.

Coach Gerard Gallant gave the update on Monday, adding that defenseman Deryk Engelland (undisclosed injury) and forward Alex Tuch (lower body) will also miss Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Stastny, 32, was injured Oct. 8 in Buffalo.

Vegas signed Stastny to a $19.5 million, three-year contract in the offseason after he had 15 points in 17 playoff games with the Winnipeg Jets last spring.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.