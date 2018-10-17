        <
        >

          Senators rookie Brady Tkachuk sidelined with torn ligament

          12:43 PM ET
          • Emily KaplanESPN

          Ottawa Senators rookie forward Brady Tkachuk will miss a month with a torn ligament in his leg, the team announced on Wednesday.

          Tkachuk, the No. 4 pick of the 2018 NHL draft, has been a bright spot for the Senators early. In his first four games, Tkachuk posted six points (three goals, three assists) on 14 shots on goals. The 19-year-old also has 13 hits in those four games, with a plus-5 rating.

          The Senators, projected to be one of the league's bottom dwellers this season, have surprised with a 3-2-1 start.

          Tkachuk is son of longtime NHL player Keith Tkachuk, who is one of five American-born players to score 500 goals. His brother is Matthew Tkachuk, a winger for the Flames, who is in his third season in the league.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices