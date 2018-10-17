Ottawa Senators rookie forward Brady Tkachuk will miss a month with a torn ligament in his leg, the team announced on Wednesday.

Tkachuk, the No. 4 pick of the 2018 NHL draft, has been a bright spot for the Senators early. In his first four games, Tkachuk posted six points (three goals, three assists) on 14 shots on goals. The 19-year-old also has 13 hits in those four games, with a plus-5 rating.

The Senators, projected to be one of the league's bottom dwellers this season, have surprised with a 3-2-1 start.

Tkachuk is son of longtime NHL player Keith Tkachuk, who is one of five American-born players to score 500 goals. His brother is Matthew Tkachuk, a winger for the Flames, who is in his third season in the league.