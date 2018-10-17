        <
        >

          Panthers send Martin Necas, Haydn Fleury to minors; promote Clark Bishop

          6:20 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have assigned forward Martin Necas and defenseman Haydn Fleury to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

          In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Hurricanes recalled forward Clark Bishop from Charlotte.

          The 19-year-old Necas, the team's first-round pick in 2017, was sent down a day after he scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay. He was averaging only about 10 minutes of ice time.

          The 22-year-old Fleury skated in only one game this season for the Hurricanes and their crowded defensive corps.

          Bishop has one goal and two assists in four games with Charlotte.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices