Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray will start against the Maple Leafs in Toronto Thursday after being out since Oct. 8 with a concussion.

Murray suffered at least the third concussion in his four-year career during practice.

Murray, 24, has been plagued by injuries during his career, including a concussion last season. Murray, who has two Stanley Cups on his résumé, was limited to 49 games in each of the past two seasons.

In two games this season, Murray has given up 11 goals on 65 shots for a 5.47 goals-against average and .831 save percentage.