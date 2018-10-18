Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray returned from a concussion and made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season Thursday in a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Murray, 24, had been out since Oct. 8 after suffering at least the third concussion in his four-year career during practice.

He recorded his seventh career shutout Thursday, and did it against a Maple Leafs team that came in averaging an NHL-high 4.71 goals. The Penguins snapped Toronto's winning streak at five games.

"We played really solid all the way through and battled hard," Murray said. "That's a crazy, dynamic team over there and we were able to hold them off pretty well."

Murray has been plagued by injuries during his career, including a concussion last season. Murray, who has two Stanley Cups on his résumé, was limited to 49 games in each of the past two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.