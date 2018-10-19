Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the team announced Friday.

Dvorak suffered the injury last week during a skate to rehabilitate another injury.

"It's unfortunate and unlucky, but the surgery went well today and we expect him to make a full recovery," Coyotes president and general manager John Chayka said in a statement.

Dvorak, 22, finished fifth on the Coyotes last season with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists). He has yet to play this season.