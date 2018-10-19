The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Alex Tuch to a seven-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4.75 million, the team announced Friday.

Tuch scored 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) last season for the Golden Knights and 10 more (six goals, four assists) in the playoffs.

He is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The 22-year-old was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Minnesota Wild during the 2017 expansion draft.

The Wild drafted Tuch 18th overall in the 2014 draft.