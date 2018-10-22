CHICAGO -- Lightning struck on Sunday in Chicago ... again ... and again ... and again.

The Tampa Bay Lightning set a modern NHL record when they tallied 33 shots in the second period of a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. According to Elias, it was the most shots by a team in a period since 1955-56, when shots on goal were first recorded as an official statistic.

The Lightning finished with 55 shots in the game, which set a franchise record. Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward allowed three goals in the second-period flurry. Chicago recently welcomed its No. 1 goaltender, Corey Crawford, back from a 10-month absence due to lingering concussion symptoms, but the team gave Crawford the night off, as Sunday was the second night of a back-to-back.

"It's pretty rare to be seeing that much work in a period," said Ward, who has been in the NHL since 2005. "But, oh man, I don't really know what to say, to be honest."

Ward faced 28 high-danger scoring chances in the game.

Things were even after the first period. Tampa Bay took the first six shots of the game, but entering the second intermission, the score was tied 1-1, and Chicago held the lead in shots 17-12. During the Tampa Bay-heavy second period, the Blackhawks registered only six shots.

"That was a tough, tough period," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "I don't think we touched the puck at all. And that was the part that was disturbing against a good hockey team."

The Lightning, who suffered a 5-4 overtime loss on Saturday night in Minnesota, are considered one of the Stanley Cup favorites this season.

"Their tenacity seemed tough to contain at times," Ward said.