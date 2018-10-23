        <
          Blackhawks assign goaltender Anton Forsberg to AHL's Rockford

          8:05 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Blackhawks goaltender Anton Forsberg has been assigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers.

          The Blackhawks had been playing with three goaltenders on their roster since Corey Crawford was activated Thursday. Crawford missed the first part of the season after suffering a concussion last year.

          The 25-year-old Forsberg did not appear in a game while he was with Chicago. He had a .908 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average in 35 games with the Blackhawks last season.

          Rookie forward Luke Johnson was recalled from Rockford on Tuesday to replace Forsberg on the roster.

