David Pastrnak helped the Boston Bruins end a three-game losing streak, and in the process grabbed a share of the league lead for goals scored.

Pastrnak's two-goal, two-assist performance paced the Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old forward became the first player to score nine goals for the Bruins in the month of October since Dave Andreychuk in the 1999-2000 season. Pastrnak scored his first of the game at 11:17 in the first period and then notched his 10th of the season at 5:31 in the third period.

Pastrnak tied Auston Matthews of the idle Toronto Maple Leafs for the season lead. The Leafs play the first game of a home-and-home against the Jets in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

The Bruins, who at 12 points share the Atlantic Division lead with the Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, next play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.