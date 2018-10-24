NEW YORK -- Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended for one game without pay by the NHL for elbowing Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen on Tuesday night.

The NHL announced the suspension Wednesday.

The play happened in the first period of Boston's 4-1 win over Ottawa. The Bruins announced during the game that Vaakanainen had a concussion.

The suspension will cost Borowiecki $6,452.

Borowiecki also was suspended in 2016 after he boarded the Los Angeles Kings' Tyler Toffoli.