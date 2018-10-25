The 20-game suspension given to Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Wilson was disciplined for delivering an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in a Sept. 30 preseason game.

Bettman said that Wilson's main point of contact was with Sundqvist's head and that head contact was avoidable, coupled with Wilson's history led to the suspension being upheld. This suspension is the 24-year-old's fourth in a little over a year.

Considered a repeat offender, Wilson will forfeit $1.26 million, and has already served eight games of the suspension.

"I hope that this decision will serve as an appropriate 'wake-up call' to Mr. Wilson, causing him to reevaluate and make positive changes to his game," Bettman said in his ruling.

Wilson has the ability to continue the appeal process by having his case heard by a neutral arbitrator.

The suspension was levied on Oct. 3 and Wilson's appeal hearing with Bettman was held last Thursday.