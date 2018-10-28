        <
          Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to miss game after injuring shoulder

          11:15 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TORONTO -- Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss Monday's game after leaving with a left shoulder injury in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

          Matthews will be re-examined Monday but won't practice or play against the Calgary Flames, Leafs coach Mike Babcock said after the game.

          Matthews appeared to injure his left shoulder after absorbing a hit from defenseman Jacob Trouba early in the second period.

          The 21-year-old cut to the front of the net with the puck and, as he attempted to shoot on goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Trouba went shoulder-to-shoulder with Matthews.

          Matthews leads the Leafs with 10 goals and 16 points.

