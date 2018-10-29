Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler will miss three to six weeks after additional tests showed that he has a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Edler, who leads the team in ice time this season (22:20), was hurt in Wednesday's shootout win against the Golden Knights and hasn't played in the two games since.

He has five assists this season, his 13th in Vancouver.

Also Sunday, the Canucks put goalie Anders Nilsson on injured reserve because of a fractured finger. He will miss two to three weeks.

Canucks coach Travis Green said Nilsson was hurt when he took a shot off the hand in Saturday's morning skate Richard Bachman was recalled from AHL-Utica. He will back up Canucks starter Jacob Markstrom.