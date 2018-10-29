Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a shoulder injury, the team announced Monday.

The Maple Leafs placed the 21-year-old on injured reserve. Matthews was injured in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The center was cutting in front of the net with the puck, but as he attempted to shoot, he found himself on the receiving end of a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Matthews leads the team with 10 goals and 16 points. Fellow American Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks is the NHL's scoring leader with 11 goals.

At 8-3-0, the Maple Leafs have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Matthews missed 20 games last season, including 10 with a shoulder injury.

Averaging 3.73 goals per game this season -- the third-best mark in the league -- the Maple Leafs are one of the NHL's deepest teams at forward. The Leafs came back from a 2-0 deficit to the Jets on Saturday, scoring three consecutive goals in the final 17 minutes of regulation while Matthews was sidelined.