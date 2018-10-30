The Boston Bruins have placed young defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve with an upper body injury.

McAvoy, 20, hasn't played since Oct. 18, missing four games. According to reports, the move to IR is retroactive to the date of his injury, meaning his return won't be significantly affected.

The Bruins had a need for a roster move with defenseman Torey Krug nearing a return. According to reports, he could play as soon as Tuesday against the Hurricanes. Krug has been out since the preseason with an ankle injury. The 26-year-old had 59 points last season.

McAvoy still leads Bruins defenseman with six points after putting up 32 points last season. He missed 19 games in 2017-18, including sitting for a stretch when he had a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.