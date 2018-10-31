        <
          Pekka Rinne returns to Predators after IR stint

          10:53 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Nashville Predators have activated goalie Pekka Rinne from injured reserve.

          The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was injured Oct. 19 against Calgary. He collided with teammate Kevin Fiala, but the team did not disclose the nature of this injury.

          Juuse Saros has kept the first-place Predators on track in Rinne's absence. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.50 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

          Rinne has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in five games this season.

          Nashville plays at Tampa Bay Thursday.

          To make room for Rinne, the Predators reassigned goalie Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee

