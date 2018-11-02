ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Patrick Eaves is in the Anaheim Ducks' lineup for the first time this season following a health scare that cost him much of the 2017-18 season.

Eaves returned for a game Thursday night against the New York Rangers. He played in only two games last season. He missed the first three because of a lower-body injury and then missed the final 77 because of post-viral syndrome and a shoulder injury.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Eaves missed the Ducks' first 13 games this season as he was working his way back from shoulder surgery that he had in early March.

Eaves, who was acquired by Anaheim from Dallas on Feb. 24, 2017, has 12 goals and three assists in the 22 games he has played with Anaheim over the past two seasons. The Ducks are 5-6-2 and winless in their past six games.