The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year deal worth almost $31 million, general manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday.

Gourde, 26, who has four goals and 12 points through 12 games this season, will make an average of $5.17 million under the new deal.

"We are very pleased to have Yanni as a part of the Lightning organization for the foreseeable future," BriseBois said. "Yanni personifies our team's identity with his speed and relentlessness on the ice and his strong character off of it. He is proof of how far hard work and dedication can take you, and we look forward to him continuing his career in Tampa Bay."

For his career, Gourde has 35 goals and 85 points -- setting team rookie records in both categories last season. He also has 67 penalty minutes in 116 games.