Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf was a late scratch from Sunday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury.

Getzlaf, who was tied for the team lead entering the night, with 10 points (two goals, 8 assists), is listed as day-to-day.

The injury left the Ducks trying to break a seven-game losing streak without their top-line pivot.

Anaheim called up center Sam Carrick from San Diego of the AHL.