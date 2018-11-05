P.K. Subban, Jalen Ramsey swap jerseys in Nashville

Over the summer, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey told ESPN the Magazine he could "probably crack" an NHL roster in six months.

It appears his training has begun. Ramsey, a Tennessee native, attended a Nashville Predators game this weekend -- while the Jaguars were on their bye week -- with former NHL player Paul Bissonnette. At the game, Ramsey met Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and conducted a jersey swap.

When the @nhl & @nfl collide! Much respect @subbanator | Tell coach I cant make it to practice today lol pic.twitter.com/9ai7Kt1Lox — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 5, 2018

Bissonnette also put Ramsey through some hockey drills over the weekend (it was unclear if skating was involved). Bissonnette and Ramsey are teaming up for a video project.

Ramsey's hockey boast irked many NHL players. "I think it's insulting to our league," Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel told ESPN in September. "For us as players, we've dedicated our lives to be playing in the NHL. To think after six months you could come play arguably one of the hardest sports in the world? I mean, I think it's ridiculous he would say that. It's ignorant."

Bissonnette tweeted that he had a great time at the Predators game with Ramsey. "Jalen's an awesome guy," Bissonnette posted. "6 months to make the national league might be a stretch though."