Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat will be shut down for four weeks as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

He suffered the injury in late October.

The 27-year-old has no goals and five assists in nine games this season. He had 35 points in 56 games last season. His best campaign came in 2014-15, when he had 63 points.

The Lightning have won three straight games and lead the Atlantic Division heading into Thursday's game against the Islanders.