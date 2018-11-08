Ottawa Senators rookie forward Brady Tkachuk was activated after being out since mid-October with a a torn ligament in his leg.

Tkachuk, the No. 4 pick of the 2018 NHL draft, had been a bright spot for the Senators early. He missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury and was held scoreless in his debut. But in his first four NHL games, Tkachuk posted six points (three goals, three assists) on 14 shots on goal. The 19-year-old also had 13 hits in those four games, with a plus-5 rating.

The Senators could use some good news after being embroiled in another scandal. Several players were recorded in an Uber trashing an assistant coach and then apologized.

Tkachuk is son of longtime NHL player Keith Tkachuk, who is one of five American-born players to score 500 goals. His brother is Matthew Tkachuk, a winger for the Flames, who is in his third season in the league.