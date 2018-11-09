Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a right knee injury, the team announced Thursday.

The incident occurred during Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.

Armia has three goals and seven points in 15 games so far this season.

As a result of the setback to the Finnish forward, the Canadiens recalled Kenny Agostino from AHL affiliate Laval on Wednesday.

Agostino took one shot on goal during 13 minutes on the ice in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo.