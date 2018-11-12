NHL reaches settlement in concussion lawsuit

The NHL has reached a settlement in a concussion lawsuit, but the league is still not admitting any liability.

More than 100 former players were part of the lawsuit in accusing the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of such risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries.

Terms of the settlement were not immediately available. The league issued a statement Monday announcing the deal.

"The NHL does not acknowledge any liability for the Plaintiffs' claims in these cases. However, the parties agree that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution and that it is in the parties' respective best interests to receive the benefits of the settlement and to avoid the burden, risk and expense of further litigation," it read.

In July, U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson denied a bid for class-action status, which would have created one group of all living former NHL players and one group of all retired players diagnosed with a neurological disease, disorder or condition. Had they succeeded, more than 5,000 former players would have been allowed to join the case.

The NHL had been ordered to enter mediation with the plaintiffs in the case.

