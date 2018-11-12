Already without starting goalie Jonathan Quick, the Los Angeles Kings announced that backup netminder Jack Campbell also needs knee surgery and is out four to six weeks.

Quick had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, the same injury as Campbell's, in October and was proclaimed out indefinitely.

Campbell is 5-7-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 13 games.

The Kings also have goalie Peter Budaj on the roster but called up Cal Peterson from the AHL. He's in his second season in the minors after playing at Notre Dame.

The Kings have a league low 11 points this season. They fired coach John Stevens Nov. 4 and replaced him on an interim basis with Willie Desjardins.

Los Angeles hosts Toronto Tuesday.