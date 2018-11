Defenseman Jakob Chychrun has signed a six-year contract extension with the Arizona Coyotes, the team announced Tuesday.

Chychrun's extension is worth $27.6 million with an annual average value of $4.6 million, TSN reported.

The 20-year-old will make his season debut Tuesday after coming off injured reserve after he had offseason knee surgery.

Last season, Chychrun had four goals and 10 assist in 50 games.

The Coyotes selected Chychrun No. 16 overall in the 2016 NHL draft.