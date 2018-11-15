Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler will have surgery Friday for a facial fracture sustained when he was hit by a puck Monday night.

A CT scan revealed a complex fracture that involved the orbital bone, the team announced, adding that the length of his absence will be determined after the surgery.

Fowler was hit in the face by a shot from Nashville's Craig Smith with 3:06 remaining in regulation of a 2-1 Anaheim overtime victory.

He is in the first year of an eight-year, $52 million contract extension signed last year.

Fowler, a 2010 first-round pick, has three goals and seven assists for the Ducks.