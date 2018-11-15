        <
        >

          Ducks' Cam Fowler set for surgery after taking puck to face

          11:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler will have surgery Friday for a facial fracture sustained when he was hit by a puck Monday night.

          A CT scan revealed a complex fracture that involved the orbital bone, the team announced, adding that the length of his absence will be determined after the surgery.

          Fowler was hit in the face by a shot from Nashville's Craig Smith with 3:06 remaining in regulation of a 2-1 Anaheim overtime victory.

          He is in the first year of an eight-year, $52 million contract extension signed last year.

          Fowler, a 2010 first-round pick, has three goals and seven assists for the Ducks.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices