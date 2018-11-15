Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not play Thursday against the Lightning with an upper-body injury, and he could miss more time.

"Sid will not play tonight," coach Mike Sullivan said. "Right now his status is day-to-day, but my sense is it's going to be a week."

Sullivan stressed that the injury is not a concussion, an issue that has plagued Crosby throughout his career.

It's not clear when Crosby was injured. He did not miss a shift and played more than 21 minutes during Pittsburgh's 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Crosby, 31, has 8 goals and 11 assists in 16 games, but the Penguins are struggling. Pittsburgh has dropped five of six games overall and is 7-6-3 nearly a quarter of the way into the season.

Pittsburgh shook up its lineup on Wednesday, trading forward Carl Hagelin to Los Angeles for Tanner Pearson.

