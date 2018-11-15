The injuries are piling up for the Nashville Predators, who announced that defenseman P.K. Subban is going on injured reserve and forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss six to eight weeks with a broken thumb.

Subban left in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Sharks, but the team did not reveal the nature of his injury.

Arvidsson was in his second game back after a three-game stint on injured reserve for a lower-body injury when he was hurt again. He had an assist Saturday against the Stars before crashing into the boards in the third period and leaving the game. Nashville placed him on IR Monday and then revealed a much longer timeline Thursday.

Coming off back-to-back seasons with 61 points, Arvidsson is second on the team with eight goals and also has five assists in 13 games. Subban has two goals and 10 assists in 18 games.

The Predators activated defenseman Dan Hamhuis on Thursday.

Forward Austin Watson, who served an 18-game suspension after pleading no contest in a domestic violence case, can return to the lineup Thursday against Arizona.

Although Nashville has a league-leading 27 points, the Preds have lost their last two games.