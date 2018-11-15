Uni Watch design contest: Seattle's NHL expansion team

There's a strong chance that the NHL will approve a new expansion franchise for Seattle when the league's board of governors meets in early December, so there's lots of speculation about what the team's name should be, what its logo and uniforms should look like and so on.

But why just speculate? Instead, take part in our latest Uni Watch design challenge: Create an identity for a new Seattle NHL team.

Here are the ground rules:

Your entry must include a team name, a primary logo, full home and road uniforms (jerseys, pants, socks, helmets), and an inaugural-season logo that can be worn as a patch. If you like, you can also include secondary logos, an alternate uniform, and a center ice design, but those aren't required.

You can draw upon Seattle's rich hockey history or start from scratch. Up to you!

Your designs can be created in any digital or analog medium (Illustrator, Photoshop, crayon, whatever) and can be submitted in any standard digital format (JPG, PDF, TIFF, etc.). You can also create a video presentation, upload it to YouTube, and submit the YouTube link as your entry.

The files you submit should be named after yourself (PaulLukas.jpg, for example). If you're submitting multiple files, please either number them (PaulLukas1.jpg, PaulLukas2.jpg, etc.) or use some other designation (PaulLukas-homeuni.jpg, PaulLukas-logo.jpg, etc.). Files that don't follow this format will not be considered.

In keeping with longstanding Uni Watch chromatic policy, entries with even a hint of purple will not be considered.

Email your entry to Uni Watch HQ. If you have more than one concept, feel free to enter as many times as you like.

Deadline: Monday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET.

The best entries will be showcased in an upcoming Uni Watch column. Good luck!