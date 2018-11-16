Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's loss to the New Jersey Devils and will be out about two weeks.

The Flyers called up goalie Alex Lyon from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley on Friday morning.

Brian Elliott had a 1.47 GAA and a .949 save percentage in his last six games. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Elliott, 33. was trying to stop a wraparound goal by Kyle Palmieri at 6:08 of the third period when he suffered the injury. Elliott skated off the ice and was replaced by Cal Pickard, who stopped the only shot he faced.

Elliott has a 6-7-0 record and a 2.59 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, but he has been one of the most valuable players for the 9-9-1 Flyers of late, going 4-2-0 with a 1.47 GAA and .949 save percentage.

Elliott underwent core muscle surgery last season and hip surgery in the offseason.

Pickard has appeared in seven games this season, going 3-1 with a 4.33 GAA and a .865 save percentage.

The Flyers close out a five-game homestand Saturday with an afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.