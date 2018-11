The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for four to six weeks after he fractured his left foot in practice earlier this week.

It's a significant loss for the Atlantic-leading Lightning. Vasilevskiy, 24, is 9-3-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average in 13 games this season.

Louis Domingue will step into the starting role for Tampa Bay. He made 28 saves during the team's 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.