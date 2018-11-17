Pittsburgh Penguins forward Derick Brassard will return to the ice Saturday for the first time in nearly a month.

Brassard will be in the lineup to face his former team, the Ottawa Senators, after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury.

He has five points in eight games this season -- his first full year in Pittsburgh. The Penguins acquired Brassard from the Senators last season as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Vegas Golden Knights. Saturday's game will be Brassard's first in Ottawa since the trade.

The injury news wasn't all positive for Pittsburgh on Saturday. The team announced that star Sidney Crosby will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

Crosby is considered day-to-day but is expected to miss a week with the injury that coach John Sullivan said is not a concussion.